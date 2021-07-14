NIRSAL Covid-19 Loan 2021: Latest News Updates

July 14, 2021 159

Many are still getting loan payments from the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) loan powered by NIRSAL and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Below are the latest news updates on NIRSAL Covid-19 Loan 2021

NIRSAL/CBN COVID-19 Loan: See 6 Reasons NYIF Loan Were Declined

After months of waiting, many Nigerians who applied for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) loan seem to have lost hopes with regard to the COVID-19 relief loan powered by NIRSAL and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

NIRSAL/CBN failed to approve many applicants' loans due to some undeclared reasons.

NIRSAL Boss, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Ranks Among Top Global CEOs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, received the award as the winner of the CEO Today Magazine Global Award 2021.

The magazine explained that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the selected top execs, for its 2021 issue, performed impressively.

NIRSAL Covid-19 Loan 2021: BVN Validation, How To Apply, Check Status And Latest News Updates

The NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Covid-19 loan is still ongoing, below are all the necessary information you need to have easy access to the loan.

The programme is a Central Bank of Nigeria initiative run through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Nirsal, Naseni Partner On End-To-End Agricultural Mechanization

In continuation of delivering on its mandate of providing end-to-end solutions aimed at fixing breakages along the Agricultural Value Chains (AVC) in Nigeria, The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) is partnering with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

See How To Check NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Loan Status

The Central Bank of Nigeria credit facility that was launched through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank is one the Federal Government’s initiatives to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on both MSMEs and households.

For those who have applied for a loan, it is important to know your loan status. That is if your loan has been granted, pending or you are not eligible to get the loan. Read More…