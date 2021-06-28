fbpx
NIRSAL Boss, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Ranks Among Top Global CEOs

June 28, 2021091
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, received the award as the winner of the CEO Today Magazine Global Award 2021.

The magazine explained that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the selected top execs, for its 2021 issue, performed impressively.

Abdulhameed’s selection as the winner of the award this year was occasioned by NIRSAL’s numerous agricultural initiatives that saw a wide range of credit facilities to support Nigerian farmers.

Apart from funding, the agency delivered other inputs to farmers such as buyers of farm produce, training, mechanisation, among others.

READ ALSO: IPMAN Threatens To Shutdown Fuel Stations Over Leadership Tussle

Another achievement of the organisation includes the provision of a $500 million funding for farmers supplied by commercial banks including the NIRSAL Credit Risk Guarantee (CRG) and the Agro Geo-Cooperatives.

NIRSAL’s work with commercial banks under the leadership of Abdulhameed to provide funding for farmers grew from 1.4 percent to 4.8 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

Receiving the award, Abdulhameed attributed the success of NIRSAL to adhering to global best practices.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

