Breaking: NIPSS DG, Habu Galadima Is Dead

December 20, 2020
The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Habu Shuaibu Galadima, is dead.

His death was announced through a statement by the Director of Administration, C.F.J Udaya on Sunday.

According to Udaya, the deceased died after a brief illness and will be buried according to Muslim rites.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of NIPSS, Kuru, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20 December, 2020 after a brief illness,” the director said.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

He will be buried according to Islamic rites. Signed Brigadier General CFJ Udaya(rtd) plsc(+) mni
Secretary/Director of Administration, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru pic.twitter.com/EANGb3Nd4b

— The National Institute, Kuru (@NIPSSKuru) December 20, 2020

Galadima became head of NIPSS in July 2019 after the Senate confirmed his appointment.

