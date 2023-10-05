NIPR Unveils Powerhouse Faculty For 8th Lagos Digital PR Summit

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations today released the confirmed list of keynote speakers and faculty members headlining the eighth Lagos Digital PR Summit, tagged Reinventing Public Relations Proficiencies with AI, holding on the 18th and 19th, October 2023, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel.

The resource persons are a group of highly talented and experienced professionals from top businesses and digital marketing communications organizations who are bringing their unique insights and real-world expertise to the event.

Special guests of honour expected at the opening of the Summit include the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile; President, Public Relations Association Consultants Association of Nigeria, and CEO, Chain Reactions, Israel Jaiye Opayemi; and the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Victoria Ndidiamaka Uwadoka.

Special highlights in this edition include opening ceremonies, keynote speeches, fireside chats, and masterclasses, including the unveiling of the second Digital PR Digest – the premier all-gloss business communication magazine featuring stories and developments in digital public relations, as well as how-tos and do-it-yourself nuggets in the growing field of practice.

The keynote speakers, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Access Corporation, Amaechi Okobi, and Founder and CEO of Duke of Shomolu Productions, Joseph Edgar (Duke of Shomolu), will be making presentations on “AI and the Future of the Marketing Communication Profession”, and “Keys to Building Relationships and Collaborating with Key Influencers” in that order each day of the Summit.

The Founder and Managing Director, Stephanie John & Associates, Uche Ajene, and PR Consultant and Founder, Mosron Communications, and Nigerian Women in PR, Tolulope Olorundero, will facilitate the opening ceremonies and moderate the fireside chats each day.

Faculty members include the Head, Media Relations, Nigerian Communications Commission, Omoniyi Ibietan; Chief Executive Officer, Precise Platforms Limited, Bolaji Okusaga; Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever Nigeria, Godfrey Adejumoh; Lead Consultant, Zaeda Oracle Limited, Oyinkansola Faweyinmi; and Lead Consultant, P+ Measurement Services, Philip Odiakose.

Others are the Head, Corporate Communication, Tropical General Investments Group, Rafiat Gawat; Creative Lead, Starcom Media Perspectives, Anakhugbor Sule; Principal Consultant, Blanche Aigle Communications, Nene Bejide; and Publisher/CEO, ESQ Legal Practice Magazine and Convener, Esquire Nigerian Legal Awards, Lere Fashola.

The co-convener and Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, said that “AI has significantly impacted the field of public relations practice, influencing various aspects of the profession. It offers numerous benefits to the profession by helping to analyse vast amounts of data quickly and efficiently.

AI-powered analytics tools can provide PR professionals with valuable insights into audience behaviour, helping them make data-driven decisions, among other benefits. The Summit is an essential training for practitioners aspiring to leverage AI applications to improve their efficiency and remain competitive.”

President, Upticomm Marketing Company, Convener of the Summit, said that “Participants will be able to move forward in using AI technology to create better content that engages a multi-channel audience while building trust and reputation. Attendees will earn a Certificate of Participation and the honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.”

This edition is organized in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC Bank, TGI Group, the Nigerian Communications Commission, Shell Nigeria, AVIS Nigeria, Precise Platforms, H+K Strategies, Jubaili Brothers, Stephanie John, Mosrom Communications, Brand Communicator, Marketing Edge, The Comms Avenue, and leading marketing communication agencies and journals.

The Summit is the first digital training platform in sub-Saharan Africa. Since its inception in 2016, the Summit has been a leader in educating professionals about how artificial intelligence is changing the field of public relations.