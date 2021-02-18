NIPR Toasts To Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment As WTO’s DG

February 18, 2021 35

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos Chapter, has commemorated the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

In its statement titled, ‘Lagos NIPR Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On Her Appointment As Director-General, World Trade Organisation: Says It’s For The Good Of The World’, the Chapter acknowledged the hurdles the former minister underwent, stating that the process concluded: “with merit trumping politics”.

The Chapter also described Okonjo-Iweala as “a person of impeccable character” who has an equally “impressive career trajectory” who will helm the global trade affairs from her resumption date of March 1, 2021.

Reacting to the news, the institute’s Lagos Chapter’s Chairman, Segun McMedal, recalled Okonjo-Iweala’s misgivings at the onset of the campaign as DG, mentioning that she did not have “the resources to hire a PR firm to handle her aspiration to the exalted office”.

McMedal said, “We feel a personal sense of victory at the Institute that the best candidate emerged. Recall that at the early stage of the race, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala had mentioned that she didn’t have the resources to hire a PR firm to handle her aspiration to the exalted office.

“Following this, she received a lot of PR support on the account of her impeccable record and achievements in the academics and public service which has earned her immense goodwill. A lot of Nigerians joined the fray in promoting one of our own. In essence, many people became her publicists and strategists. It was a clear case of earned PR.”

READ ALSO: Buhari Honours Lateef Jakande At FEC Meeting

He asserted that she was the best candidate for the job and that her appointment was “for the good of the world”.

He added, “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has once again put Nigeria on the world stage as has become her norm. She is the best candidate for the job.

“The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations have waited for this moment with bated breath because of the many hurdles she had to surmount before reaching the finish line.

“Her appointment is for the good of the world as she brings a wealth of experience, network and goodwill to the office.”

Okonjo-Iweala’s Resumption, Trail Blazing

On March 1, 2021, Okonjo-Iweala will resume as the DG of the global trading regulator, the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Her resumption at the helm of the organisation doubly blazes trails, as she will be the first African and first female to assume the post.

The statement by the NIPR describes the feat as “a good example of shattering glass ceiling”, and a “celebration of the can-do spirit”.

It continued by wishing Okonjo-Iweala – who is in the league of “other Nigerians who are positively projecting Nigeria’s image on the global scene” – an outstanding success.

READ ALSO: DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

The institute also noted its promotion of gender equality and women empowerment as indicated by its participation in the Strong Tender & Empowered Women’s Summit (STEWS) – a talk-shop that articulates and aggregates a consensus on stimulating momentum for gender equality, women empowerment, and effective implementation of the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).