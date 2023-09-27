NIPR Calls For Registration For 8th Lagos Digital PR Summit

Lagos NIPR, in collaboration with Upticomm Marketing Company, calls for registration for the 8th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, which will take place at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel from October 18–19, 2023, with the topic Reinventing Public Relations Proficiencies with AI.

To learn more and sign up to attend the Summit, interested marketing communication professionals can visit the website at https://lagosdigitalprsummit.com/. For streamlined registration on mobile devices, a unique QR code has been developed.

The investment to enroll is one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) per person. However, a discount of ten thousand naira (N10,000) would be given for payments made before Friday, October 5, 2023, at the latest. Attendees will earn a Certificate of Participation and the coveted honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.

This edition is essential training for young and mid-level communication practitioners, especially millennials, Gen Z, and young-minded Gen X, are aspiring to leverage AI applications to improve their efficiency and remain competitive. The Summit will outline several solutions and provide details on how they can move forward in using AI technology to create better content that engages a multi-channel audience while building trust and reputation.

This hybrid edition will feature daily keynote sessions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and much more. The two-day Summit brings together senior and intermediate marcomms professionals and is organized in collaboration with technology companies specializing in Internet-related services, social media, and social networking services, including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, and leading digital marketing communications firms.

The annual Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit is the premier experiential gathering of communicators focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate participants with high-level digital public relations strategies, tactics, and how-tos so they can do their jobs better and lift their social media campaign results.