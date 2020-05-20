NIPOST’s Abuja Office Engulfed by Fire

A fire outbreak has occurred at the headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja.

TheCable could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire which began around 9am on Wednesday.

It was, however, learnt that a large number of staff of the agency were in their offices when the fire broke out.

A member of staff told TheCable the fire service was able to put out the fire “not long ago”

VIDEO: Fire outbreak at NIPOST headquarters in Abuja Cc @Fedfireng pic.twitter.com/WPBZNqwyOy — TheCable (@thecableng) May 20, 2020

The fire affected the second floor of the building located in the Garki area of the city.

Before the arrival of fire fighters, residents and staff were seen throwing things including stones at the building in a bid to put out the fire.

The incident happened about a week after all members of staff of the agency were directed to resume work.

Although the federal government asked junior civil servants to remain at home as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, the agency asked its staff to resume to carry out essential duties.

The fire outbreak is just the latest of many that have gutted government offices in Abuja recently.

Only last month, a building housing the office of the accountant-general of the federation (AGF) caught fire.

In 2018, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) said Nigeria lost about N5 trillion to fire incidents in four years.