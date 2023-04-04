NIPOST To Launch Digital Postcode System In June

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that a digital postcode system will be implemented in the country in June 2023.

Adeyemi Adepoju, the federation’s Postmaster-general and the chief executive officer of NIPOST, spoke at the conclusion of a two-day workshop/retreat on the digital postcode system.

The workshop/retreat was recently held in Keffi, Nasarawa state, in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC), the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), the Federation’s Office of the Surveyor General, and other partners.

Adepoju stated that digitizing the postcode system would improve mail delivery and security agencies’ response to emergencies, reducing banditry, kidnapping, and internet scams.

He also stated that it would provide an efficient health-care delivery system, adequate revenue and tax collection, and utility bill distribution.

He went on to say that digital postcodes would help the Nigerian economy and reduce insecurity.

Implementing digital postcodes according to Adepoju, would improve the seamless issuance of driver’s licenses, national identity management numbers, international passports, banking services, and other address verification services.

“With the determination and dedication of NIPOST and the technical partners in fast-tracking and actualising, the program will make a mark in Nigerian history,” he said.

“With our process of enhancing the postcode leveraging on technology, we draw up entities to ensure every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from state, local government areas, postcode districts, postcode areas and postcode units.”