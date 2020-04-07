NIPOST Provides 1,400 Postal Facilities as Distribution Points for Humanitarian Aid, Others

The Nigerian Postal Service has provided one thousand four hundred postal facilities to serve as distribution points for humanitarian aid, medications and medical equipment to areas needed as a result of COVID19 Pandemic.

The General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr. Franklin Alao said the Agency was ready to join hands with the Presidential Task Force, PTF in the fight against COVID-19 by making their facilities available to bridge the social distance gap necessitated by the coronavirus.

“The Postal Service remains the universally accepted channel of extending economic, social, financial, and digital opportunities to the broadest number of the population.

“With the presence of a post office in about 1400 locations across the country, making available the Post Offices to the PTF is our modest contribution in fighting the COVID 19 Pandemic,” he stated.

He explained that to support the Government stay–at–home directives and avoid non-essential journeys, they are going to make changes in their delivery processes like adopting longer retention period for parcels, to give customers longer time to collect or have their items re-delivered.

Source: VON