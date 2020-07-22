NIPOST Issues Fresh Guidelines for Courier & Logistics Services

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has issued new guidelines for courier and logistics services.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frankin Alao, general manager, corporate communications, said Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, has approved the new guidelines.

According to the statement, the new regulation was issued to replace the one which has been in existence since 2001.

It added that the development was made in a bid to enhance the operations of courier services while giving special consideration to small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Alao explained that “erstwhile regulations largely focused on the big players in the courier industry”.

“Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami stated in the letter of approval that the new Regulations will no doubt enhance the regulatory powers of NIPOST in this subsector of the economy,” the statement read.

“The new Regulation that is a great improvement on the old one, is aimed to rejig the logistic and courier ecosystem of the economy and significantly improve efficiency, make courier and logistic operations more effective, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration policy on ease-of-doing business.

“This was put into perspective as the new regulations that created six category of licensing ranging from International operators, Regional State, Municipal or Intra-city, and giving consideration for special Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Licence.

“NIPOST explained in the Regulations that the categorization is to enable the licensees to operate at their levels per time and scope, stating that the new regulations will assist SMEs to grow and create youth empowerment that will translate into employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“The new guideline has made it possible for every operator irrespective of their category to be identified with specific address and location that is traceable to before and after engaging their services. This will eliminate the risk posed by dubious operators who may take advantage of poor control to operate illegally.”

Source: The Cable