NIPOST Generated ₦3.01bn In 2022 – NBS

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) earned ₦3.01 billion in revenue in 2022, a 43.9 percent decline from the ₦5.37 billion gained in 2019.

This was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its 2022 postal services statistics, which was released on Monday.

According to the NBS, overall revenue from postal activities in 2022 will be ₦3.01 billion, a 17.05 percent decrease from ₦3.63 billion in 2021. It fell by 44% when compared to the previous year.

In 2021, Nigeria had 2,794 post offices and postal bureaus, according to the organization. However, by 2022, the figure had fallen by 19% to 2,251.

Despite the decrease in the number of post offices, the number of mail received from overseas and delivered in Nigeria climbed by 107 percent, from 9.4 million in 2019 to 19.5 million in 2022, according to the NBS.

NBS via a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria said “The total revenue generated from postal activities in 2022 fell by 17.05% from ₦3.63 billion in 2021 to ₦3.01 billion in 2022.

“The total number of Post Offices and Postal Agencies decreased by 19.43% from 2,794 in 2021 to 2,251 in 2022. The total number of boxes installed in 2022 was 836,731, showing a decrease of 0.08% from 837,428 in 2021.

“The total number of PMBs available in 2022 stood at 20,775, showing a fall of 8.44% from 22,689 in 2021. The total number of postal articles handled in 2022 increased by 102.05% from 17.7 million in 2021 to 35.7 million in 2022.

“Lagos state had the highest number of boxes installed in 2022 with 143,416, while Jigawa recorded the least with 1,800.”