fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

NIPOST Eyes N60bn Revenue From New Stamp

August 4, 20210160
NIPOST Eyes N60bn Revenue From New Stamp

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) is projecting an annual revenue of N60 billion from its newly launched N50 denomination revenue stamp.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, while unveiling the stamps in Abuja on Tuesday said the federal government had restored to NIPOST the legal responsibility to collect stamp duty in place of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“NIPOST has been recognised as a government agency with statutory and historical authority to be the producer of stamps and recognised for collection of stamp duties for validation of financial transactions in the country,” Pantami said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Still On Track Towards Renewable Energy Goal

He called on NIPOST workers to increase their revenue generation drive in order to improve the economy.

The NIPOST Board Chairman, Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, said the launch of the new revenue stamp had shown that the agency was finally free from all forms of constraints to execute its mandate of stamp duty collection.

“There is no need to overstate the obvious which is that NIPOST stamps have been unquestionably used since time immemorial as the only instrument for denoting duty”, she said.

The Post Master General of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adewusi, said, “Stamps also serve as objects of visual communication and as a dependable recorder of events for posterity. Through stamps, NIPOST has documented Nigeria’s history, educating and preserving our national heritage among others.”

About Author

NIPOST Eyes N60bn Revenue From New Stamp
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector - LCCI NEWSLETTERSME Biz
November 27, 20190161

CBi, ActionAid, LCCI Unveil Solution to Help MSMEs Meet COSO 2013 Standards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), in collaboration with ActionAid and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI),  have unveiled a web-based so
Read More
July 25, 20130123

Minister Decries FHA Failure to Fulfil Promise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Amal Pepple has bemoaned the inability of the Federal Housing Authority to fulfil its purpose of provi
Read More
May 20, 20151161

Industry Analysts Project N203.05 Billion Turnover For Julius Berger

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Industry analysts have said Julius Berger Nigeria has the potential to record more than 70 per cent capital surge over the next 12 months. This projection i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.