NIPOST, e-Gate Egpyt Partner On Digital Transformation

November 26, 20210167
The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has signed an agreement with e-Gate Egypt, an Egyptian firm, on digital transformation of logistics and last-mile delivery chain services, among others, in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Franklin Alao, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, NIPOST’s Postmaster-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ismail Adewusi, said the collaboration would boost job creation in the country.

The statement revealed that the partnership would help address infrastructural gaps in the agency.

He said both parties had followed through the process in the past six months leading to the agreement.

Adewusi said, “Because the digital transformation of the post implies that from end to end, the customer can track the movement of his mails and his parcels. And I think it’s one area that we’ve really lacked some form of competitive edge.

“But with the signing of this agreement, I think we have come full circle to addressing this major infrastructure issue.

“And of course, this will also assist us in contributing to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of lifting 100 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years.”

With this newly signed agreement, NIPOST would be able to engage several hundreds of thousands of youths and increase job creation in the country.

According to Adewusi, the collaboration will help expand and grow the e-commerce sub-sector in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of e-Gate, Mr Essam Alsaghir, said the partnership would help digitally transform the services of NIPOST to meet customers’ expectations.

He said, “e-Gates platform will digitally be used to transform all logistics operations and last-mile delivery of NIPOST.

“Our partnership with NIPOST will provide our customers with new technology and mobile app for a secure, easy, faster way to reach their clients, not only for postal services but other transactions.”

Stanbic IBTC Reaffirms Market Dominance At 2021 FMDQ Gold Awards

