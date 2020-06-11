NIPOST Begins Western Union Money Transfer,and Payment Services

The Nigerian Postal Service ,NIPOST, has commenced Western Union, WU, money transfer and payments services in Post Offices.

The service is in collaboration with INTERCHANGE, a multi-national financial services network and the Western Union with a pilot scheme at the Victoria Island Post Office and Marina Post office in Lagos State, Southwest, Nigeria.

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, with a large network of retail agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

While unveiling the scheme, the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi expressed satisfaction with the tripartite arrangements, saying ”the operations could not have come at a better time than now.”

Dr Adewusu said; ”NIPOST was restratagising its operations with a view to explore more avenues, expand business opportunities, increase patronage of its products and services during and beyond the post Covid-19 era.”

According to NIPOST, its plans to leverage on its workforce and over 1400 Post Office outlets and postal agencies to reach out to millions of Nigerians, especially the unbanked and underserved areas of the country for effective and efficient service delivery to the citizenry.

The Managing Director of INTERCHANGE Africa, Adrian Coetzee, expressed delight at the development describing it as ‘a great opportunity to partner with NIPOST.’

Coetzee noted that his company would leverage on its existing relationship with NIPOST to add value to Nigerians by ensuring efficient management of the service.

The INTERCHANGE Chairman, Alastair Holberton said; “Through the trusted environment of the Post Office, these services will provide an enormous benefit and convenience to communities throughout Nigeria.”

Fellow JV Board member, Ade Orekoya said that “Nigeria is the largest and most dynamic remittance market in Africa; we have the product, we have the expertise, and now we can leverage on NIPOST to reach out to a wider audience.”

The roll out will commence on a pilot scheme from the Victoria Island Post Office on Adeola Odeku Street.

