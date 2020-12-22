NIPC To Unveil Single Window Investors Portal In Q1, 2021

December 22, 2020 25

The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) has stated that it would be unveiling its Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) in Q1, 2021.

The announcement was made by the NIPC Head of Corporate Services Division, Mr. Sabo Isiaku, at the NIPC Media Retreat organized for the Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

The Single Window Investors Portal is an e-business facilitation portal, an e-government initiative that would facilitate ease of business and investments in Nigeria when launched.

Isiaku disclosed that the initiative would provide an automated One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) including online business registration, payment, workflow-based review and tracking features.

Other functions include:

Automate applications for incentives administered by NIPC.

Automate Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).

Automate Investor Relationship Management (IRM) and Investment Profiling (OP).



NIPC also revealed that it had launched a One-Stop Investment Platform for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (OSIP RE/EE) developed in partnership with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP II).