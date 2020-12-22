fbpx
NIPC To Unveil Single Window Investors Portal In Q1, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERUncategorized

NIPC To Unveil Single Window Investors Portal In Q1, 2021

December 22, 2020025
NIPC To Unveil Single Window Investors Portal In Q1, 2021

The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) has stated that it would be unveiling its Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) in Q1, 2021.

The announcement was made by the NIPC Head of Corporate Services Division, Mr. Sabo Isiaku, at the NIPC Media Retreat organized for the Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Food Prices Hit The Ceiling, As Household Income Become Increasingly Vulnerable – NBS

The Single Window Investors Portal is an e-business facilitation portal, an e-government initiative that would facilitate ease of business and investments in Nigeria when launched.

Isiaku disclosed that the initiative would provide an automated One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) including online business registration, payment, workflow-based review and tracking features.

Other functions include:

Automate applications for incentives administered by NIPC.
Automate Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).
Automate Investor Relationship Management (IRM) and Investment Profiling (OP).

NIPC also revealed that it had launched a One-Stop Investment Platform for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (OSIP RE/EE) developed in partnership with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP II).

Related tags :

About Author

NIPC To Unveil Single Window Investors Portal In Q1, 2021
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

CBN COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
October 30, 2019043

CBN, Security Organizations Sign MoU with Garment Association for Local Production of Uniforms

The Central Bank of Nigeria has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Uniformed Services, Textile and Garment Factory Association in a bid to promote locally made fabrics and encourage Nig
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
June 1, 2019030

Pummelled Pound Set For Biggest Monthly Loss Against Euro In Two Years

The pound was on track for its biggest monthly loss against the euro in two years on Friday, also losing ground against the dollar as currency markets were swept by rising risk aversion. U.S. Presiden
Read More
October 24, 2013014

Martino: Messi Ready For Clasico

Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino feels Lionel Messi’s performance in the 1-1 draw at AC Milan on Wednesday  shows he is fit and ready for Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid, ESPN reports. The argen
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon