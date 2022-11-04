Niniola, Crayon, Others, To Thrill Participants At Verve Life Grand Finale

The excitement is on!! As we count down to the VerveLife 5.0 grand finale, some of Africa’s biggest musical acts, Niniola, Crayon, and the dance queen, Kaffy, are gearing up to treat fitness enthusiasts to an exciting time at Africa’s biggest fitness party.

Introduced in 2017 by Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand – Verve, VerveLife has grown into a thriving platform, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond.

Following the successful round of satellite events organised across the country where fitness enthusiasts were treated to invigorating exercises, music and entertainment by renowned fitness and dance instructors, the grand finale event will hold on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Attendees can look forward to invigorating warm-up routines, rejuvenating exercises, expert medical consultations, exciting challenges and electrifying musical performances by the Alternate Sound band among other artistes.

International fitness experts also billed to feature at the Verve Life 5.0 grand finale are the popular Kenyan fitness coach, Alvin Lee, and South African favourite, Queen Fitnass as well as Nigeria’s celebrity fitness experts – Kemen, Isoken Uwaifo Ihuoma Nwigwe, Enoyong and Trebla among others.

Furthermore, there will be fitness apparel, healthy meal options and snacks available at discounted prices when attendees pay with their Verve cards.

Beyond providing seamless and innovative payment solutions, Verve, proudly hosts the Vervelife event annually, as part of its commitment towards encouraging a fit and prosperous Africa.

Partners of this year’s edition include global sportswear brand, PUMA, Amstel Ultra, Techno Gym, Hygeia HMO and Aquafina.

With VerveLife, the goal is to never stop taking fitness to the next level! With a couple of days to go, you don’t want to miss out on the action! Visit https://myverveworld.com/life to register now!