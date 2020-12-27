NIN: World Bank Supports NIMC With £172 million Against COVID-19

December 27, 2020 57

The World Bank has supported the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 worth £172m, to assist the agency to carry out enrolments for National Identification Numbers (NIN) across the country.

The donation comes after the NIMC offices witnessed a turnout of large crowds, especially in Lagos and Abuja, in a bid to get their NINs, while the website of the commission crashed due to the huge volume of traffic.

The Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed that the crowds were difficult to control, admitting that massive traffic on the commission’s website led to its crash recently but noted that it is being resolved.

He revealed that the World Bank had to provide some support to the commission’s work with protective equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease through the massive crowds showing up at NIMC offices.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that large crowds gathered at the offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos State on December 21 in a bid to register and obtain the National Identity Number (NIN).