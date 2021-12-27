fbpx

NIN: Telecom Consumers Reject FG’s Digital Tokens

December 27, 20210101

Telecom consumers under the aegis of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers have kicked against the plan by the Federal Government to introduce a suite of digital tokens to enhance the verification of the National Identity Number, which will take effect January 2022.

The Federal Government revealed that the digital token consisting 16 alphabets and numbers will be accepted for third-party verification, instead of the 11-digit NIN.

The development has been greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Stakeholders

 However, the President, NATS, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said the move was currently uncalled for, and shouldn’t be implemented without proper consultation with stakeholders.

He said, “I do not know why the FG is always rushing things on its citizens, remember when they were also going to start the SIM-NIN linkage, it was announced in a hurry too.

“Why is this government rushing its citizens without proper enlightenment? Nobody knows what this V-NIN is all about, they are coming up with it this month and they want to implement it next month. They must start educating the citizenry first.

“We are not sure if the Federal Government doesn’t have an agenda with all these things. This is because we now have about five or six different means of national identification.”

