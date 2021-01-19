fbpx
NIN: Telcos Collect 47.8 Million Digital Identity Numbers… Feb 9 deadline stands

January 19, 2021
A total of 47.8 million National Identity Numbers, NIN, have been collected by the mobile network operators as part of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise, the Nigeria Communications Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said at the end of a review meeting held on January 18, 2021, the Technical Implementation Committee under the Ministerial Task Force has reported significant progress in the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage exercise.

In a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said at an average of three to four SIMs per subscriber, this meant many millions would be linked up before the deadline in February 2021.

The statement said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, expressed satisfaction with the achievement of the MNOs.

He expressed the Federal Government’s appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders and citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before February 9, 2021 deadline.

Pantami urged the technical team to fast-track the processes so that the project would be delivered soon.

The minister reminded Nigerians to secure and protect their NINs, urging subscribers to desist from selling their NINs or allowing others to use their NINs for registration.

 “For any action committed with the SIM, good or bad, it will be officially traced and attached to the NIN owner,” the Minister warned.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

