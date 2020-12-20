December 20, 2020 20

9Mobile Nigeria through a statement on its official website revealed USSD code and an online portal for its customers to link national Identity Number NIN to their SIM card.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC ordered all phone subscribers to link their sim card to their NIN before December 30, 2020.

According to NCC, subscribers that fail to link its SIM to NIN will lose the number.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, also announced that any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

9Mobile Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

9Mobile Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: 9mobile.com.ng/nin

Verify & link your National Identity Number (NIN) to your mobile number

You can also link your 9Mobile Nigeria SIM with your NIN by just dialing *346#.

MTN Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

MTN Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: https://mtnonline.com/nim/

GLO Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

GLO Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: gloworld.com/ng/nin

You can also link your GLO SIM with your NIN by sending “UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName” to 109.

How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.