fbpx
SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

December 16, 2020068
NIM SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

Mobile phone subscribers have been given two weeks ultimatum to complete their NIM sim registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has ordered telecommunications operators to block SIM Cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers, NIN within two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

According to Adinde, he said following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators.

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.

“Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

“After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.

“A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data,” the statement noted.

USSD Code To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number

Step 1

NIM SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

Step 2

Submit Your Application

  • Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.
  •  Enrolment Center will  direct you to where your  Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.
  • The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN

  • The National Identification Number (NIN) Slip issuance is within 2 to 3 working days.
  • The issuance of NIN can take longer time for some cases sake of validation of details for NIMC.
  • Keep the Transaction ID Slip very well for the NIN Slip collection

About Author

SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

September 13, 2013031

GSK Consumer Nigeria Continues Bottling Of Lucozade, Ribena

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK Nigeria) is to continue with the bottling and distribution of the Lucozade and Ribena brand, even after both brands were bought over by Japanese company, Sunt
Read More
October 25, 2016028

NSE Index Drops 0.08% to Massive Stock Price Crash

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, October 24, remained pinned in the South as the All Share Index closed at 27,574.95 basis points, 0.08 percent lower than Frid
Read More
May 10, 2014015

“FG’s Negligence Responsible For Abduction of Chibok Girls” – APC

The Interim National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tijanni Musa Tumsa, has said that the persistent Boko Haram onslaught was as a result of the Federal Government’s incompetence
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon