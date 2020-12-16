December 16, 2020 68

Mobile phone subscribers have been given two weeks ultimatum to complete their NIM sim registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has ordered telecommunications operators to block SIM Cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers, NIN within two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

According to Adinde, he said following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators.

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.

“Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

“After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.

“A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data,” the statement noted.

USSD Code To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number

Step 1

Fill the NIMC Pre Enrolment online form on NIMC portal https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/loginForm.tpl.html.php

Put the correct information for all mandatory fields on the form.

Download and print your Pre Enrolment Slip.

Step 2

Submit Your Application

Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.

Enrolment Center will direct you to where your Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.

The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN