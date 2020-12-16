NIN: Reps Ask NCC To Extend SIM Card Barring Deadline

December 16, 2020 28

The lower chamber of the National Assembly has asked the National Communications Commission (NCC) to shift its deadline for barring lines of telecoms subscribers who fail to comply with its directive to link their NIN with their SIM Cards.

On Wednesday, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu moved a motion for a deadline extension of the exercise.

Elumelu argued that the time frame given by the NCC was too short to process the data of 200 million Nigerians.

READ ALSO: NIM SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

He noted that while the NCC’s initiative is laudable, he called for a 10-week extension of the time of the exercise, given the difficulty Nigerians encounter when applying for the NIN.

The federal government on Tuesday through the NCC mandated all telecoms service providers to block SIMs that have no National Identification Number (NIN).

Network operators were directed to ask all their subscribers to provide valid NIN to update their records and, also networks were asked to suspend the registration of new SIM cards.