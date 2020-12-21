NIN Registration: Large Crowds Gather at Lagos NIMC, Flout COVID-19 Guidelines

December 21, 2020 24

Large crowds gathered at the offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos State on Monday in a bid to register and obtain the National Identity Number (NIN).

The development comes just days after the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunications companies to within two weeks suspend phone subscribers who have no NIN.

Currently, only about 41.5 million Nigerians out of an estimated 198 million active phone subscribers have NIN.

Most of the people, who gathered at the NIMC office in Alausa, were either not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing, thereby flouting the protocol put in place by the government in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 which has been on the increase in the last one week.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has also been infected with COVID-19, ordered the closure of places of worship, schools, clubs and other places which could attract large crowds.

Several concerned Nigerians had expressed concern over the sudden directive of the Federal Government and had asked that the deadline given for the registration be extended but the government has remained adamant.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had described the order as an abuse of human rights and threatened to sue the Federal Government within seven days if it is not rescinded.

The Federal Government recently approved the licensing of 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct enrolment of persons into the National Identity Database. However, it was learnt that most of these entities could not start the process immediately because they lacked the infrastructure and equipment to do so.

Telecoms giant, MTN, which is one of the firms given the licence to enrol persons into the NIMC database, announced on Saturday that it was importing 14, 000 devices for the NIN registration and they are expected to arrive in two weeks.

Meanwhile, several Nigerians have been criticising the Federal Government on social media over the gathering of large crowds in NIMC’s offices.

Some of them accused NIMC officials of demanding bribe from them.

See reactions from Twitter below:

Those in Oshodi LG would frustrate you. People go as early as 4am for number. If you can't get the number and want to register, you'll pay 5000 bribe. If you can wait, you'll fill a form for 100, pay 300 for printing and lamination. The situation as at 8:45am today — Ayegbajeje Fatai (@ayegbajeje_) December 21, 2020

Seal up a club but allow thousands of people gather at NIMC office just cos they want to collect NIN. We no dey ever think straight for this country. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 21, 2020

Dear @jidesanwoolu, when are you going to order the closure of NIMC office at Alausa for flouting the recent Covid-19 guidelines? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 21, 2020

NIMC office at Alausa this morning, omo… pic.twitter.com/gouM8C3gVf — Aremu Pokipoki (@prinzgbemi) December 21, 2020

Right now, there's mammoth crowd at the NIMC office at Alausa because of the NIN registration policy of the Federal Government. Meanwhile, government has already budgeted over N540bn for COVID-19 vaccines. I think the government knows what its doing. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) December 21, 2020

COVID-19 arriving at NIMC office pic.twitter.com/WAcnRv6vhV — Jollof Daddy of Fk & Uk 🇬🇧 (@partyjollof_) December 21, 2020