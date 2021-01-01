fbpx
NIN Registration Is Free – NIMC

January 1, 2021032
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in a tweet announced that the ongoing enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free across the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, NIMC warned that those who extort applicants risk a seven-year jail term if found guilty of the offence.

While citing Sections 14, 20 and 21 of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Act and Sections 10 and 12 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, NIMC said the offence is punishable in accordance with the laws.

The commission also asked Nigerians to report such cases of extortion for diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The punishment for extortion if convicted is seven years of imprisonment as stipulated in Sections 14, 20 and 21 of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Act and Sections 10 and 12 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act,” NIMC said.

“Report extortion via [email protected] or call 08157691214 or 08157691071,” the National Identity Management Commission added.

