NIN Registration: FG Shifts Deadline for SIM Card Barring

December 22, 2020 28

The ministry of communications and digital economy has announced the deadline extension for mobile phone lines and National Identification Number (NIN) pairing by telecoms operators.

The ministry made the announcement on Monday.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the telecom sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had given operators a two-week deadline to marry the NIN of their subscribers with their individual mobile phone lines.

The federal government however reviewed the timeframe, giving a three-week extension to subscribers who already have NIN to complete their registration with their network service provider. The new window for this category is December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021, while those without NIN have till February 9, 2021 deadline.

“The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020,” the statement read.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance,” the statement read.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.

“NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”

Crowds had trooped to NIMC offices across the nation for NIN registration, violating COVID-19 protocols.