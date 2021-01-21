NIN Registration Deadline: Check Out Lagos NIN Centres Close To You

Following the directive to link SIM cards to National Identity Numbers (NIN) by the federal government, many Nigerians scramble to NIN centres to comply with this order before the deadline, and several of those are scattered across Lagos, if you live in the state.
The government warned that anyone who fails to comply with the directive will face the deactivation of their lines.
The deadline for the registration for those with NIN was extended from January 19 to February 9, while those without will retain the same deadline of Feb. 9.
If you are unsure of where to do your registration, don’t fret, this article will be listing NIN centres in Lagos, for residents of the state.
- State Office (for activation of card): Plot 1b Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja.
- State Office ERC: Plot 1b Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja.
- Amuwo Odofin LGA ERC: Amuwo Odofin Local Govt Secretariat, 41 Road, FESTAC Town.
- Ayobo Ipaja LCDA: LCDA Secretariat, Ayobo Road, Ipaja.
- Badagry LGA ERC: Soglo Way, Town Hall, Badagry.
- Campos Square ERC: Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.
- Epe: Epe Local Government Area Office.
- Eti Osa LGA ERC: Klm 15, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Igbo Efon.
- Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Building, 17b, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
- GT Bank Ajah: Ilaja Bus Stop by Oando Filling Station.
- GT Bank Alaba: Obosi Plaza, Obosi Bus Stop, Alaba International, Ojo LGA.
- GT Bank Catholic Mission: 21/22, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island.
- GT Bank Idimu: Idimu-Egbeda Road, Car Wash Bus Stop, Alimosho LG.
- GT Bank Iju Road: 90, Iju Road, Jungle Bus Stop, Agege.
- GT Bank Ikorodu: Ayangburen Road, T.O.S. Benson Road along General Hospital, Lagos.
- GT Bank Kosofe: 154 Ikorodu Road, Ketu Kosofe.
- GT Bank Oba Akran: 33 Oba Akran Avenue Opp. First Bank Close To Forte Oil, Ikeja.
- GT Bank Surulere GT Bank Masha, 145 Ogunlana Drive, Masha Roundabout, Surulere
- GT Bank Ikeja: Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, beside Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.
- GT Bank Ogba: GT Bank ERC Ogba, Ikeja.
- Ibeju-Lekki LGA ERC: Local Government Secretariat HQ, Ibeju- Lekki.
- Ifelodun LCDA ERC: Layeni Health Centre Ojo Road by Suru Alaba Bus Stop, Ifelodun LCDA.
- Igando Ikotun LCDA ERC: 2, Igando Ikotun LCDA, Idimu Road, Ikotun.
- Ijaiye Ojokoro ERC: 9/11, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA.
- Ikeja LGA: 1, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja LGA, Ikeja.
- Ikorodu LGA ERC: Ikorodu LGA Secretariat, Opp. Ikorodu General Hospital, Ebute Road, Ikorodu.
- Iru LCDA ERC: 1-7, Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island.
- Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo: MBA Block, MBA Board Room, LASU, Ojo.
- Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH): Engineering Lecture Theatre Hall, Ikorodu Campus, Ikorodu.
- Mushin LGA ERC: Mushin LGA Secretariat Headquarter, 82/84 Palm Avenue, Mushin.
- Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base: Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja.
- Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre: NAFRC, Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi.
- NNS Quorra Apapa: NNS (Nigerian Navy) Base, Dockyard Road, Apapa.
- Ojo LGA: Local Government Secretariat Headquarters, Olojo Drive, Ojo.
- Orile Agege LCDA: Powerline Road, Behind Health Centre, Orile, Agege.
- Oshodi LGA ERC: Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Secretariat 3, Oyetayo Street, Bolade, Oshodi.
- Somolu LGA: Shomolu Local Government Area Building, Durosimi Street, Shomolu.
- Sterling Bank Headquarters: 20 Marina, Lagos Island.
- Surulere LGA ERC: Surulere LGA Secretariat, Masha Road, Onilegogoro Bustop, Surulere.
- Synagogue Church Of All Nations: 1, Segun Irefin, Egbe Road, Ikotun.
- United Bank for Africa (UBA) Head Quarters: UBA Headquarters, 57 Marina, Lagos Island.
- University of Lagos (UNILAG) ERC: Property Management Building, Faculty Of Education, Opposite Education Hall, University of Lagos.
- Yaba College Of Technology (YABATECH): Multipurpose Building, Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba.
