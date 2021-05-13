fbpx
NIN Number: Simple Steps On How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOM

NIN Number: Simple Steps On How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)

May 13, 20210145

As a Nigerian citizen, the National Identity Number (NIN) registration is important as it is one of the vaible means of identification.

According to the order given by the Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission, every Nigerian must have the identity number and must link it to their sim or risk disconnection from the service provider.

After you must have registered, a tempoary slip which contains your NIN number and some other informations will be given to you at your enrollment centre.

However, on May 6 the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami presented an improved slip National e-ID Card (NIN) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Follow to the procedure below to download the improved NIN slip

How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)

1. Download the NIMC MWS app by going to either apple store or google play store.

2. After a successful login, navigate to the I need a PIN menu and click on it.

3. You would find your userID and OTP to login to the NIMC web portal on;

4. Now you have successfully logged-in to the web portal.

5. Navigate to the “Print Improved NIN Slip” menu and click to download your NIN Slip.

NOTE: In case you get an error message that says “UserID does not exist” when you try to login to the portal.

Follow the steps below:

  1. Login to your NIMC MWS application and navigate to the “Settings” menu.
  2. Click on “Wipe Mobile ID Data”.
  3. You will be requested to input your NIN.
  4. Should the process fails, then you need to visit NIN enrolment centers or NIMC office at the Local Government Area closest to you.

READ ALSO: NIN Registration Centres: Easy Way To Know If NIN Is Successfully Linked To Your Phone

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Lagos

If you live in Lagos State, here are lists of NIMC enrollment centres in the sate: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/lagos-state-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number For SIM Registration

Step 1

Step 2

Submit Your Application

  • Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.
  •  Enrolment Center will  direct you to where your  Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.
  • The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN

  • The National Identification Number (NIN) Slip issuance is within 2 to 3 working days.
  • The issuance of NIN can take longer time for some cases sake of validation of details for NIMC.
  • Keep the Transaction ID Slip very well for the NIN Slip collection

About Author

NIN Number: Simple Steps On How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 17, 2015981

Commercial Viability: FG To Privatize NigComSat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to inject the entrepreneurial spirit into the running of the company and also make it commercially viable, the Federal Government has dec
Read More
September 16, 2013081

Report:Telecoms Operators Spent N15.562bn On Advertising In 2012

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 2012 edition of Mediafacts, an annual publication of MediaReach,has revealed in its latest edition that telecoms operators in the country such as MTN, G
Read More
February 13, 2014087

NCC Flags Off Phased Licensing Of Infrastructure Firms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it would first kick off a mock auction next week, before venturing into the full auction exercise sche
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.