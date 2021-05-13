May 13, 2021 145

As a Nigerian citizen, the National Identity Number (NIN) registration is important as it is one of the vaible means of identification.

According to the order given by the Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission, every Nigerian must have the identity number and must link it to their sim or risk disconnection from the service provider.

After you must have registered, a tempoary slip which contains your NIN number and some other informations will be given to you at your enrollment centre.

However, on May 6 the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami presented an improved slip National e-ID Card (NIN) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Follow to the procedure below to download the improved NIN slip

How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)

1. Download the NIMC MWS app by going to either apple store or google play store.

For Google play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nimcmobile

For Apple store: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/nimc-mobileid/id1500621463

2. After a successful login, navigate to the “I need a PIN” menu and click on it.

3. You would find your userID and OTP to login to the NIMC web portal on;

Use MyPortal.nimc.gov.ng or go straight to dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.

4. Now you have successfully logged-in to the web portal.

5. Navigate to the “Print Improved NIN Slip” menu and click to download your NIN Slip.

NOTE: In case you get an error message that says “UserID does not exist” when you try to login to the portal.

Follow the steps below:

Login to your NIMC MWS application and navigate to the “Settings” menu. Click on “Wipe Mobile ID Data”. You will be requested to input your NIN. Should the process fails, then you need to visit NIN enrolment centers or NIMC office at the Local Government Area closest to you.

Dear esteemed applicants,



We apologise for the technical hitches experienced in accessing the NIMC App and improved NIN slip.



All issues have been resolved.



You can download the NIMC App and print the improved NIN slip subsequently.



Many thanks for your support. pic.twitter.com/3J9nVAMgxG — NIMC (@nimc_ng) May 9, 2021

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Lagos

If you live in Lagos State, here are lists of NIMC enrollment centres in the sate: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/lagos-state-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number For SIM Registration

Step 1

Fill the NIMC Pre Enrolment online form on NIMC portal https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/loginForm.tpl.html.php

Put the correct information for all mandatory fields on the form.

Download and print your Pre Enrolment Slip.

Step 2

Submit Your Application

Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.

Enrolment Center will direct you to where your Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.

The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN