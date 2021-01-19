NIN: No Disconnection Of Phone Lines, Telcos Tell Subscribers

January 19, 2021 32

As the deadline given to subscribers with National Identity Numbers (NIN) to integrate them with SIM records is today, mobile network operators have dispel fears of disconnection of phone lines.

It was also gathered that Airtel, MTN, Globacom and 9mobile in the past one month have collected the NIN of their subscribers using the different platforms provided and submitted the records to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for validation.

The operators collected the data using USSD, apps and other self-service online portals, walk-in stores and customer care lines.

The operators who are members of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said the NINs collected had been deposited with NIMC’s through the integration of both databases in order to ensure ease of verification.

According to the Chairman of the association, Gbenga Adebayo, the NIMC will verify the numbers submitted and share information on when and how the integration process would be completed.

READ ALSO: NIN: NIMC Closes HQ, Approves Reactivation of 20 Enrolment Centres

He noted that there were likely to be inconsistencies in both records in terms of spelling, order or number of names captured which would be cleared before the integration.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)also recently allayed the fears of Nigerians on speculations that there would be mass disconnection of telephone subscribers.

The commission noted that the apprehension was due to the ongoing linkage of SIM registration records with the National Identity Number.

The Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, emphasised that it was erroneous to assume that for every network or SIM connection, there was one unique human subscriber.

He explained that for about 43 million Nigerians with NINs, there could be about 172 million SIMs already linked to NINs.

This, according to him, is because machines such as Point of Sales, Routers, Wi-Fi devices, electricity meters, CCTV and tracking devices also use SIM cards.

READ ALSO: NCC Dispels Fear Over Mass Disconnection Of Phone Lines

The director stated that the integration exercise would improve the safety of the country and assist in carrying out vital exercises like national budgeting, policy planning and social intervention programmes, among others.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had in December directed the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, to instruct telcos to immediately suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards to allow another audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

As part of the audit process, the minister said all SIM cards that were not registered with valid National Identification Numbers on the network of telecommunications companies by December 30 should be blocked.

This deadline was later extended to January 19 for residents with NIN.

He threatened that SIM cards not linked to NIN issued by the National Identity Management Commission would be blocked.

This had led to a large turnout of people from all over the country to registration centres for biometric capturing in order to get their digital identity number.