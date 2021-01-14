NIN: No Deadline Extension For Registration – NCC

January 14, 2021 33

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says that the deadline given for the registration of the National Identity Number (NIN) remains unchanged but it awaits advice from the government and will update Nigerians accordingly.

In an interview with PUNCH, the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, said that the commission has chosen to wait on directives from the government because listening to the public would mean an extension of the deadline.

On December 15, 2020, Nigerians had been directed by the federal government to enroll for a NIN and link it to their SIM before December 30, 2020, adding that individuals who failed to do so would have their lines deactivated.

The deadline was extended to January 19 for those with a NIN and February 9 for those without.

Speaking on the issue, Adinde said, “Right now, apart from the recent information that we made concerning the extension, no further update yet.

“The information on this matter was the one that talked about when we moved the extension to January 19 for those who have NINs and February 9 for those who do not have.”

When asked if there was going to be an extension of the deadline, he responded, “No, no, no; if you follow the opinion of the public, it is in favour of extending it.

“And then, of course, recently there have been concerns on the effect of COVID-19 and all that. But I am sure the government is listening and once we are advised, we will go to the press and announce the new position.

“However, as it is now, we are waiting to see what happens at the end of the day, as the recent deadline extension still stands.”