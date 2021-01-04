fbpx
NIN: NIMC Workers Suspended Over Extortion Of Applicants

January 4, 2021026
Some workers at the office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have been suspended over their involvement in extortion at registration centres of the commission.

The suspension of the workers was ordered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

According to reports, the workers suspended for extortion solicited money from applicants who visited the commission’s offices in Bauchi and Kaduna states.

Applicants across the country had raised alarm over demands from workers of the commission for fees before any registration could be achieved.

The minister reminded the public of the ministry’s disinclination towards extortion, as citizens have been urged to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their phone number.

In a statement, the minister urged all personnel at all NIMC offices across the country to carry out their duties in a professional manner.

The statement read, “All personnel involved in the enrolment and NIN issuance exercise must carry out their respective duties professionally, fairly and with integrity,”

“We wish to call on the general public to assist us in putting our commitments into action by sending proof of any nefarious activity within and around our enrolment centres.”

Applicants have been encouraged to provide proof of extortion using pictures and other forms of evidence to ensure that offending personnel is brought to book.

