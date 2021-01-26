NIN: NIMC Workers, Pantami To Meet On Welfare Today

January 26, 2021 12

The labour union representing National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, workers would be meeting with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami today, Tuesday to resolve lingering issues of welfare and unpaid allowances.

The workers under the aegis of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, had earlier in the month embarked on a nationwide strike that put an end to the mass enrolment of Nigerians for National Identity Numbers (NIN), which commenced in December last year.

Some of their demands include better remuneration, improved welfare, provision of protective equipment and outstanding entitlement,

The President of the union, Lucky Michael, said the NIMC staff salary structure approved by the Federal Government should be implemented in the personnel appropriation of the 2021 annual budget effective, January 2021.

He also asked that the lopsided and irregular promotion done in 2017 and 2020 be reviewed, regularised, and gazetted in accordance with public service rules.

READ ALSO: NIN Registration: Here’s What Will Happen If You Do Not Link Your SIM

The Nigerian government had directed telecommunication operators through the Nigerian Communication Commission to block subscribers who fail to link their mobile numbers to their NIN.

The minister stated that subscribers should be given a period of two weeks to link their NIN to SIM card records but was later extended to January 18, 2021.

Subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to register and link it to their phone numbers.