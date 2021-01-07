fbpx
NIN: NIMC Says Nigerians To Pay For Renewal Or Replacement Of Cards

January 7, 2021021
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that individuals who need to make changes to the details submitted for their National Identity Number (NIN) would need to pay a certain sum of money.

This disclosure was made by the Regional Coordinator of the commission, Funmi Opesanwo, on Wednesday, stating that the charges would vary for the correction of details and the replacement or renewal of cards.

Opesanwo stated that the amount required by individuals who seek to make changes to their details is N15,000, while those who seek to renew or replace their cards will need to pay the sum of N5,000.

She said, “The money we charge is for modification fee.

READ ALSO: NIN: NIMC Workers Suspended Over Extortion Of Applicants

“For the date of birth correction, the processing fee is N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000.

“For a modification of your name and address, there is a fee of N5,000.”

She added that the fees payable “are for services and (things) to be corrected. They are payable to the Treasury Single Account, TSA, and not to anybody.”

