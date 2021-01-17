fbpx
NIN: NIMC Closes HQ, Approves Reactivation of 20 Enrolment Centres

January 17, 2021025
Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy approved the closure of enrolment activities at NIMC Headquarters and approved the reactivation of 20 centres within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke.

The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.

Below are the addresses of the approved centres for reopening:

S/NOENROLMENT CENTERSADDRESS
1STATE OFFICE2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.
AREA COUNCILS
2ABAJIAbaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT –                Abuja.
3AMACAMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT-                Abuja.
4BWARIArea Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.
5GWAGWALADACIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja.
6KWALIKwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja
7KUJEOpposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.
SPECIAL CENTRES
8DEI-DEIBeside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.
9DUTSEDutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja.
10FHA GWARINPAFHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja.
11HIGHCOURT LUGBEBy Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road.
12JIWAAEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja
13KARSHIWomen Development Secretariat, Karshi.
14KENUJ SCHOOLKenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja.
15KURUDUChief Palace, Kurudu.
16NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARUBeside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja
17NIPOST KUBWANIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa
LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTERS
18NIN Enrolment CenterIbro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja
19Afritech multi Concept Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCCWuse 2, Abuja 
20NIN Enrolment CenterNo 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

