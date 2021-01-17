NIN: NIMC Closes HQ, Approves Reactivation of 20 Enrolment Centres

January 17, 2021 25

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy approved the closure of enrolment activities at NIMC Headquarters and approved the reactivation of 20 centres within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke.

The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.

READ ALSO: If Borno Is Not Peaceful, Other Parts Of Nigeria Won’t Be Peaceful – Zulum

Below are the addresses of the approved centres for reopening:

S/NO ENROLMENT CENTERS ADDRESS 1 STATE OFFICE 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja. AREA COUNCILS 2 ABAJI Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja. 3 AMAC AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja. 4 BWARI Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja. 5 GWAGWALADA CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja. 6 KWALI Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja 7 KUJE Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.