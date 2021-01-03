fbpx
NIN: FG Issues Replacement Policy For SIM Cards

January 3, 2021042
The Federal Government has released a policy for telecommunication service subscribers to replace lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged SIM cards using their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

This policy according to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise of retrieving lost SIM cards.

SIM Replacement Policy for subscribers whose SIMs have been lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged subject to the following conditions:

  • Subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers for their SIM cards to be replaced.
  • An effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC before Mobile Network Operators replace such SIM cards.
  • Full adherence to the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement.

Click here to read the full statement.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

