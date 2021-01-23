NIN Enrolment For Diplomats Has Begun – NIMC

January 23, 2021 25

Enrolment of diplomats for the National Identity Number (NIN) has begun, as disclosed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The commission was ordered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami to establish a centre for the enrolment of diplomats at the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the commission Kayode Adegoke.

The statement revealed that the establishment of the enrolment centre for diplomats is to aid a hassle-free process.

It also added that the enrolment began on January 18, 2021.

The statement read, “The enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday, 18th January 2021.

“The NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.”

Nigerians were directed by the federal government to link their NIN to their SIM cards or face deactivation of their lines.

This directive has led to a frenzy among citizens to enrol for their NIN and link it to their lines.

The government, had initially set the date of December 30, 2020 as the deadline for enrolment and linking but pushed it to the January 19, 2021 for those with NIN and February 9 for those without.

Due to the inability for many Nigerians to enrol, owing to various factors, the government pushed the deadline to Feb. 9, 2021 both for those with and without a NIN.