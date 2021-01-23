fbpx
NIN Enrolment For Diplomats Has Begun – NIMC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTER

NIN Enrolment For Diplomats Has Begun – NIMC

January 23, 2021025
NIN Enrolment For Diplomats Has Begun - NIMC

Enrolment of diplomats for the National Identity Number (NIN) has begun, as disclosed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The commission was ordered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami to establish a centre for the enrolment of diplomats at the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the commission Kayode Adegoke.

The statement revealed that the establishment of the enrolment centre for diplomats is to aid a hassle-free process.

It also added that the enrolment began on January 18, 2021.

The statement read, “The enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday, 18th January 2021.

“The NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.”

READ ALSO: Zainab Ahmed Justifies Planned Sale Of Assets By FG

Nigerians were directed by the federal government to link their NIN to their SIM cards or face deactivation of their lines.

This directive has led to a frenzy among citizens to enrol for their NIN and link it to their lines.

The government, had initially set the date of December 30, 2020 as the deadline for enrolment and linking but pushed it to the January 19, 2021 for those with NIN and February 9 for those without.

Due to the inability for many Nigerians to enrol, owing to various factors, the government pushed the deadline to Feb. 9, 2021 both for those with and without a NIN.

Related tags :

About Author

NIN Enrolment For Diplomats Has Begun – NIMC
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 15, 2014027

South Africa | Take A Girl Child To Work! – Alcatel-Lucent South Africa Employees Engage In Corporate Citizenship

The Alcatel-Lucent South Africa (http://www.alcatel-lucent.com) team, which conducts regular employee engagement activities, on Friday, May 30th 2014 hosted 10 “Bridging for Life” (http://
Read More
Dangote Sugar Refinery COVERNEWSLETTER
November 3, 20200501

Dangote Sugar Refinery Records ₦27billion in 9 months

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc has grown its profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, by 81 percent, thereby giving shareholders a reason to salivate ahead of the end of the fi
Read More
Public Debt BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 12, 2018041

Buhari Approves New Excise Duty on Tobacco, Alcoholic Drinks, Products to Cost More

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an amendment to the excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco with effect from June 4, 2018. In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Fina
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon