fbpx
NIN: Court Orders Extension Of Registration Over COVID-19 Pandemic

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

NIN: Court Orders Extension Of Registration Over COVID-19 Pandemic

March 24, 20210114
NIN: Court Orders Extension Of Registration Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The extension of the deadline given for the registration of the National Identification Number (NIN) and has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Granting the extension was Justice Maureen Onyetenu, after a suit was filed by a legal practitioner, Monday Ubani.

Listed as respondents in the suit are the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the federal government.

The federal government had directed Nigerians to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and link it with their phone numbers.

READ ALSO: NCDC Confirms 131 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 14 Sates

The most recent deadline given, after a series of extensions, was April 6; a date that Ubani contended in the suit.

Failure to register for a NIN and subsequent linking with SIM cards will result in the blocking of one’s number by their telecoms company.

In the suit, Ubani stated, “A declaration that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cases in Nigeria presently, the deadline given by the 1st, 3rd and 4th Respondents to the Applicant and over 200 million Nigerians to register their SIM Cards with NIN, will lead to a rush, thereby resulting to clustering of the Applicant and other Nigerian citizens in a NIN registration centre, subjecting him to the possibility of easily contracting the covid-19 virus, and such will amount to a violation of his fundamental right to life as protected by section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“An order halting the said ultimatum given by the 1st, 3rd and 4th Respondents to telecommunication operators to block all SIM Cards that are not registered with NIN.”

Related tags :

About Author

NIN: Court Orders Extension Of Registration Over COVID-19 Pandemic
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

PDP 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 5, 20190110

PDP to Petition UN over Militarization of Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  Insists on challenging Buhari’s victory in court The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated its resolve to petition the United Nations and other global
Read More
February 27, 2013074

Osaze open, leaves Eagles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram West Bromwich Albion striker, Osaze Odemwingie has said he could still return to the Super Eagles if things are done properly. The Nigerian international st
Read More
June 29, 2015355

Lagos Named Headquarters for Sub-Saharan African Operations of Lufthansa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram German based international airline, Lufthansa has designated Lagos as the regional headquarters of its Sub-Saharan operations. The new centre will lead mark
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.