fbpx
NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]AUTOMOBILECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

January 10, 2021018
NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April - FRSC

Starting from April this year, National Identification Number (NIN) will be an important requirement for all categories of Vehicle registration, the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Saturday.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said the decision to make the digital ID mandatory as from the second quarter of 2021 was in total compliance with the president’s directives.

According to a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, on behalf of Oyeyemi, all applicants of vehicle registration were expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles.

 He emphasised that there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.

Explaining the importance of this to the national security architecture, Oyeyemi said that the exercise had become very imperative seeing the critical role a harmonised database on citizens’ information would have on national development.

The Corps Marshal said, “Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN. This is part of the security checks.

READ ALSO: We Are Dealing With An Enthronement of Evil – Soyinka on Insecurity

“So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate intelligence gathering for security of lives and properties.”

According to him, a harmonised database will make it easy to identify individuals, assist security agencies in data collation and ensure speedy retrievals to address critical national security challenges.

FRSC called on members of the public who have not enrolled in the ongoing NIN registration at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to make enrol immediately.

“The Corps will not register any vehicle whose owner is not captured in the NIMC database,” he said.

The  FRSC had already made NIN compulsory for obtaining National Driver’s Licence since December 21, 2020.

About Author

Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oyedepo COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
May 7, 20200301

Oyedepo Criticizes FG over Selective Ease of Lockdown

David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Worldwide, has kicked against the revised lockdown directives which prevent churches from operating. The federal government had placed a ban on reli
Read More
Anonymous COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
October 15, 20200344

Anonymous Claims To Have Hacked Nigerian Government Owned Websites

Anonymous, a group of international hacktivists, has allegedly hacked into the websites of multiple government agencies in Nigeria, including that of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in support of the
Read More
May 27, 2016226

Nigeria’s Output Down to 1.67million Barrels as Global Oil Price Climbs $50

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said oil production capacity is now at 1.67 million barrels per day against a budgeted 2.2 million bpd, which was further confirmed by the Minister of State for Petrol
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon