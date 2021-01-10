NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

January 10, 2021 18

Starting from April this year, National Identification Number (NIN) will be an important requirement for all categories of Vehicle registration, the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Saturday.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said the decision to make the digital ID mandatory as from the second quarter of 2021 was in total compliance with the president’s directives.

According to a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, on behalf of Oyeyemi, all applicants of vehicle registration were expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles.

He emphasised that there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.

Explaining the importance of this to the national security architecture, Oyeyemi said that the exercise had become very imperative seeing the critical role a harmonised database on citizens’ information would have on national development.

The Corps Marshal said, “Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN. This is part of the security checks.

“So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate intelligence gathering for security of lives and properties.”

According to him, a harmonised database will make it easy to identify individuals, assist security agencies in data collation and ensure speedy retrievals to address critical national security challenges.

FRSC called on members of the public who have not enrolled in the ongoing NIN registration at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to make enrol immediately.

“The Corps will not register any vehicle whose owner is not captured in the NIMC database,” he said.

The FRSC had already made NIN compulsory for obtaining National Driver’s Licence since December 21, 2020.