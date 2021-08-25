fbpx

NiMet Warns Of Flooding In Lagos, Ogun, 32 Others This Week

August 25, 20210166
NiMet Gives Reasons For Flooding In Lagos

Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has asked 34 state governments to make adequate preparations as there will be flooding in the next three days.

The weather forecast agency predicted moderate and heavy rainfall in the next three days that could trigger flash floods, expected have started in some parts of the country would last till tomorrow.

The agency made this warning in a statement signed by its General Manager (Public Relations) Muntari Ibrahim, on Tuesday.

The states are: Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and Rivers.

NiMet said that flash floods on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could cause road crashes.

The agency cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash floods.

It also advised Nigerians not to ignore the latest prediction, adding that the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of July was 100 per cent accurate with disheartening tales of woes from the affected persons and communities.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

