NiMet Gives Reasons For Flooding In Lagos

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has given reasons why some parts of Lagos, especially the Lagos Island was flooded last week.

The NiMet also said the incident confirmed its earlier prediction of flooding in Lagos and some parts of Nigeria.

Recall that the heavy rainfall that occurred on the 16th of July 16, 2021 in Lagos state and environs flooded the state and wreaked a yet to be financially quantified havoc.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, had on the July 14, 2021 made a three-day forecast.

He predicted that there will be “cloudy skies over the Inland and the coastal cities of the South with chances of rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ebony, Enugu, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.”