NiMet Forecasts Cloudiness, Thunderstorms From Monday to Wednesday

May 17, 2021 162

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted that states across the country will record varying degrees of cloudiness and thunderstorms beginning from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet released a weather outlook report on Sunday, in which it forecasted thunderstorms in Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Borno, Gombe, Kano, and Kebbi states.

It also forecasted that cities in the southern part of the country are likely to be predominantly cloudy with pockets of thunderstorms in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Imo, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states.

“The north central is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Plateau, FCT, Niger, and Nasarawa states in the afternoon and evening hours,” the outlook said.

READ ALSO: Proposed Reforms Threatens Investments In Nigeria’s FTZs

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the Southern cities with pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Rivers in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms are anticipated over Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Osun Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, and the entire coastal belt.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the North Central with few thunderstorms over Benue in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kwara, FCT, Niger, Plateau, and Kogi in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Southern cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening periods.”