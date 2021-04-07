NiMET Alerts Nigerians To Thunderstorm This Week

April 7, 2021 103

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted thunderstorms with sunshine as from today till Friday across the country.

The agency, in its weather outlook released on Tuesday, stated that the sunny skies would prevail over the northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday.

According to NiMET, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Taraba State during the afternoon and evening hours.

It said the North-Central region should expect sunny skies with some clouds during the morning hours, with chances of thundery activities over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Plateau states during the afternoon and evening hours.

It predicted inland cities of the South would be cloudy with sunshine intervals during the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Imo, Edo, and Osun states during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet said the South to be partly cloudy with cloudy skies over the coastal cities and the chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states in the afternoon and evening period.

According to the agency, sunny skies are anticipated on Thursday in the northern region while the North-Central region should have sunny skies with patches of clouds throughout the forecast period.

“The Inland and coastal cities of the South should be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states during afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

The agency predicted sunny and hazy skies over the northern region on Friday.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North-Central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

It predicted the inland and coastal cities of the South to be partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine in morning hours.

It expects localised thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Owerri, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states in the afternoon and evening period.