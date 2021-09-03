NIMC Workers Get Pay Rise, Paternity Leave

September 3, 2021 36

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) employees will start receiving increased salaries while male workers will be granted paternity leave.

These benefits are contained in the new condition of service that was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, officially conveyed the approvals to both the Chairman, Governing Board of NIMC, Bello Gwandu and its Director-General, Aliyu Aziz.

Pantami said the new salary scale was 200 per cent of the total personnel cost of NIMC, which raises the total cost of the agency from about N5.3 billion to N16.7 billion per annum.

He said, “We now have a new condition of service and salary scale approved by Mr. President for the National Identity Management Commission. This new condition of service and salary scale increases with over 200 per cent the total NIMC personnel cost, a significant departure from what is currently obtainable.”

“The NIMC condition of service is a comprehensive document that, going forward, would serve, as the machinery through which the Commission articulates and implements its personnel policies and programmes.

READ ALSO: CAC Introduces Two New Forms Of Business Registrations

“NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian, and for persons legally resident in the country. In light of the foregoing, it is imperative that the vibrant NIMC staff who are tasked with managing one of the nation’s most sensitive and critical asset are provided with the enabling environment to play this pivotal role efficiently and effectively.

“The NIMC Condition of Service is a comprehensive document that going forward, would serve, as the machinery through which the Commission articulates and implements its personnel policies and programmes,” the minister said.

According to him, the NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian.

Patanmi said securing a N25 billion approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for NIMC to upgrade its infrastructure boosted the number of enrolments to over 60 million in less than a year from 41 million.