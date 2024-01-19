NIMC Temporarily Suspends Third-Party Agents from NIN Registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the temporary suspension of Front-End Partners (FEPs) from participating in National Identification Number (NIN) enrolments. This move comes as part of the ongoing revalidation exercise undertaken by the commission to address identified infractions and unwholesome practices in the processes of NIN enrolment and modification.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the Director General of NIMC, disclosed this development during the opening of a four-day training session for the first batch of newly revalidated Front End Partners in Abuja. She emphasized that the revalidation exercise aims to enhance the enrolment process and address outstanding debts owed to the Front-End Partners.

The Director General acknowledged the presence of multiple infractions, with a significant number attributed to Front-End Partners, leading to the decision to temporarily suspend their engagement in NIN enrolments. Coker-Odusote clarified that the revalidation exercise is being implemented in phases, emphasizing that it is the first step towards sanitizing the system, ensuring data integrity, and conducting proper audits of claims made by some Front-End Partners.

She stated, “My decision to direct the revalidation of all FEPs was not targeted at anyone or group. It was a step towards sanitizing the system and processes while ensuring the integrity of data in the country’s identity database.”

Coker-Odusote reminded participants that NIN enrolment is free of charge in Nigeria, asserting the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption. She warned that individuals found perpetrating corrupt practices or any other form of infractions would not be spared.

Explaining the background of the revalidation exercise, the DG highlighted the challenges inherited, including substantial debts owed to Front-End Partners for over two years. She mentioned questionable invoices and claims, prompting the need for proper auditing and steps to sanitize the enrolment process.

The suspension of NIN enrolment activities at Front-End Partner centers is temporary, pending the outcome of the revalidation exercise, according to Coker-Odusote.

In October, NIMC had announced the revalidation of third-party agent licenses, stating that the process was mandatory for all current partners to ensure compliance with the latest standards and protocols.

Touching on the issue of kidnapping in the country, NIMC revealed ongoing collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission and security agencies to leverage NIN and SIM databases for tracking kidnappers and victims. Coker-Odusote emphasized the importance of using the NIN to enhance security efforts, stating, “NIMC is working very closely with the security agencies to ensure that we can use the NIN in a way which helps to secure the country.”