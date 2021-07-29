fbpx

NIMC Issues Over 60 Million NIN To Nigerians

July 29, 20210114
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that it has issued over 60 million unique National Identity Number (NIN) to Nigerians and other residents.

The NIMC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, in a statement on Thursday said that it was committed to ensuring NIN are issued for identification, authentication and improved service delivery.

He said, “The National Identity Management Commission is delighted to announce more than 60 million as the total number of unique NIN records in the National Identity Database.

“This feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.”

