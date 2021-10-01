NIMC Database Offers Information For Law Enforcement Agencies – Aziz

October 1, 2021 54

The Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abubakar Aziz, says the database of the agency offers law enforcement agencies information for carrying out investigations.

He made this known during a visit to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, in Abuja, on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, entitled, ‘Anti-graft War: EFCC, NIMC to intensify cooperation.’

He stated that the NIMC was working towards capturing all Nigerians by 2022.

According to him, the NIMC has so far registered 60 million Nigerians with many individuals expressing frustration with the slow pace of capture by the commission.

Aziz stated, “We also want to let the chairman know about the new development in the digital economy and to also offer suggestions and information about everything that happens there, especially information that will expose hackers in the system.”

“We are working towards registering every Nigerian by next year; be rest assured of our support and readiness to work with you”, he said.

Bawa in his response expressed his readiness to work with the NIMC in ensuring that Nigeria has a credible national identity database that will help the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Acknowledging the position of NIMC as a strategic partner, Bawa underlined the importance of identity registration to law enforcement.