fbpx
NIMC Calls For Calm Amid Sim Card-NIN Drama

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS

NIMC Calls For Calm Amid Sim Card-NIN Drama

December 17, 2020035

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) called for calmness on Thursday regarding the two weeks deadline for deactivation of Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards that are not linked with users’ National Identity Number (NIN).

The Commission explained that adequate arrangements have been made to capture the data of 200 million Nigerians within the next five years.

It added that the steps taken so far to ensure that all subscribers have NIN in their SIM cards are meant to address the security challenges facing the country.

The commission also said the telecommunication operators would be involved in the exercise .

The spokesman of NIMC, Mr. Kayode Adegoke revealed that government has approved licensing of over 200 institutions to carry out enrolment ” of Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).”

Adegoke said the initiative was aimed at addressing the bottlenecks associated with the capturing of citizens data by NIMC.

READ ALSO: NIN: Reps Ask NCC To Extend SIM Card Barring Deadline

He added that the method would increase the enrolment centres from the current 1000 to 10000 across the country.

He said the NIMC is desirous of scaling up its assignment to regulatory functions after the completion of the exercise.

Adegoke, however, explained in a statement that the licensed agents were approved after successfully fulfilling all the conditions in the advertised Expression of Interest (EOI) which was done in 2019 as a first step towards the take-off the National Digital Identity Ecosystem project.

He said the breakdown of the successful licensees shows that 16 state governments were licensed, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Oyo, Ogun, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“The public sector institutions licensed are the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Pension Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria (through the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc), National Population Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joint Tax Board and Nigeria Postal Services,” he added.

Related tags :

About Author

NIMC Calls For Calm Amid Sim Card-NIN Drama
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
April 23, 2013017

Eaglets In Training Ahead Of Tunisia Encounter

Golden  Eaglets Coach, Mr. Manu Garba and his technical crew on Monday took the team through thorough penalty kicks training as they prepared ahead of their crucial Morocco 2013 CAN U-17 semi-final ga
Read More
July 15, 2013013

Senior State Technical Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation at FHI 360 – Nationwide

Job Title: Senior State Technical Officer (M&E) Req ID: 3973 Location: State Offices Supervisor: State Program Manager Basic Function The Senior State Technical Officer (M&E), under the superv
Read More
[ MAIN ]ForeignLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 1, 20200254

Revealed: 66 Nigerians Jailed In Bangladesh For Fraud

It has been revealed that Sixty-six Nigerians are spending various terms in prisons in Bangladesh for fraud. This was revealed in a report by Dhaka Tribune which said that Nigerians make up majority o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon