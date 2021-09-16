fbpx

NIMC Attains 63 Million NIN Registrations

September 16, 20210154
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has reached over 63 million National Identity Number (NIN) registrations.

The Director-General/CEO, NIMC, Engr Aliyu Azeez, disclosed this at the 3rd National Identity Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

Addressing the theme ‘Identity, A Tool for Sustainable Digital Economy And National Security’ he said NIN has become compulsory for examination registration, banking services, processing of driving license, Nigerian passport, and other public services.

According to him, the harmonization of NIN with BVN and SIM cards coupled with the compulsory use of the NIN has facilitated its growth from 6 million in 2015 to 63 million in September 2021.

He noted that the Commission is focused on attaining the 184 million target set for it by the minister in the next four years with a monthly target of five million enrollments.

