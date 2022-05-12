fbpx

NIMASA Seeks Collaboration To Tackle Marine Pollution

May 12, 20220153
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has sought collaboration among industry stakeholders for the tackling of pollution.

Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director General of NIMASA, who made this disclosure at an event in Lagos, noted that the agency was committed to improving the living and working conditions of seafarers aboard ships.

Represented at the event by the Executive Director, Operations, NIMASA, Shehu Ahmed, Jamoh maintained that zero polluted maritime space can be achieved by developing a system of harmonised port state control inspection procedures.

He added that such a system of harmony would only be achieved by working through the synergistic quadrants of cooperation, coordination, collaboration, and cooperation.

“All of these can only be realised when we develop a system of harmonised port state control inspection procedures for the region. Such a system of harmony will only be achieved by working through the synergistic quadrants of cooperation, coordination, collaboration, and cooperation,” he was quoted as saying.

The NIMASA boss said the agency was committed to ensuring that substandard vessel did not find safe haven in the west and central African region.

“We are all here to learn, to be refreshed, and to be reminded of our general commitment to ensuring that no substandard vessels find a safe haven in this region. Let us, therefore, openly compare notes and share our experiences and best practices with each other even as we provide our various experts with our attentiveness,” he concluded.

The risk attached to marine pollution

It is common knowledge that the increased concentration of chemicals, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, in the coastal ocean promotes the growth of algal blooms, which can be toxic to wildlife and harmful to humans. The negative effects on health and the environment caused by algal blooms hurt local fishing and tourism industries.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

