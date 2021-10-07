fbpx

NIMASA Board Approves Appointment Of 3 New Directors, Promotion Of 295 Staff

October 7, 20210162
The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has granted approval for the appointment of three new Directors.

In a statement by NIMASA, the three new Directors are; Eric OJI, Dimowo Heaky, and a former spokesman of the agency, Isichei Osamgbi.

Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Dirisu Abdulmumuni, was promoted to Deputy Director, alongside 61 others.

Also, the statement which was released by NIMASA spokesman, Osagie Edward, noted that a total of 295 staff in the service of the agency were promoted to their next grade levels.

The promotions were confirmed at a meeting of the Governing Board of the agency which took place in Lagos under the chairmanship of Asita O. Asita.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, while congratulating the newly promoted workers encouraged them to remain committed to the agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential.

“We are committed to our promise to always motivate staff and give them reason for hard work. The promotion process was rigorous but fair to all involved.

“I congratulate the newly promoted staff and say to them that the reward for hard work is more work. Promotion is the reward for hard work, and a qualification for higher responsibilities.

“I congratulate all our staff who have been promoted and implore them to see their elevation as a call to more dedication.

“On our part as Executive Management, we will continue to ensure that staff are promoted as and when due so that they are motivated to give their best in the Agency’s drive to make maritime a key element in the country’s economic diversification agenda,” Jamoh said.

The Chairman of the NIMASA Governing Board enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying the promotions will come with more responsibilities.

The promotion exercise is the second under the present management since it assumed office in March 2020.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

