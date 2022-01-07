fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Nike Most Marketed Sports Brand On Social Media With $617M Ad Value

January 7, 20220101
Nike Most Marketed Sports Brand On Social Media With $617M Ad Value

American sportswear brand Nike created the most commercial ad value on social media in the sports industry in 2021.

According to the latest data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, Nike produced $617 Million worth of ad value through their commercial partners on various social platforms. They were followed by Adidas in the second spot.

Nike received $617M worth of Social Media exposure via 16236 partners in 2021

A recent report looks into top marketable sporting brands on social media. The report compares various bands in the sports industry and their sponsorship deals with athletes and sports organisations. It further analyses various social media engagements created for these brands and then quantifies the overall exposure into equivalent advertising value.
As per the report, at present, Nike has the highest number of commercial partnerships in the sporting industry at 16,236 partners. Hence, it should not be a surprise to see them produce the most ad value, $617 Million, through social media engagements.

However, it is definitely interesting that Adidas, second in the list with $343 Million worth of advertising value, doesn’t come anywhere near Nike. The German brand managed the distant second spot with 9,181 partnerships.

Airline company Emirates is a familiar sight in sporting events. However, the Dubai-based company is not a traditional sporting brand like Nike and Adidas. Emirates produced a $220m worth of ad value on social media through their 2269 sporting partnerships.

Spanish financial company Santander also relies hugely on sports to advertise themselves. They produced $187m value worth of exposure in social media engagements through their 1173 partners. Energy drink Red Bull is on the fifth spot of the list with $162m in ad value on social media. At 4611, Red Bull’s count of partners is significantly higher than Emirates and Santander.

German sportswear brand Puma comes sixth in the list. Puma is a popular sports brand, and it might surprise some to see them this low on the list. In fact, according to the report, Puma has the highest number of commercial partnerships in sports behind Nike and Adidas – at 4961. However, the company generated only $150m in social media ad value.

US-based insurance group State Farm comes in the seventh spot. The company has 978 sporting partnerships which helped it make $148m in ad value on various platforms. State Farm has a number of high-value partnerships across all major US sports.

Monster Energy occupies the eighth spot on the list. The energy-drink brand, currently purchased by the Coca-Cola Company, has 3023 partnerships in the sports industry. It benefitted with $143million ad value through its partnerships.

Indian gambling company Dream 11 is an interesting case. It has only 167 commercial partnerships, but it was helped by $112m-worth of promotion on social media. Netherlands-based beverage brand Heineken is in the last spot with $109M in ad value on social media through its 1231 partners.

Nike Tops Global Apparel List With $30.44bn Valuation

About Author

Nike Most Marketed Sports Brand On Social Media With $617M Ad Value
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 25, 20170296

CBN Sells N355billion T-bills Via OMO as N150billion Mature

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week Thursday mopped up excess liquidity in the system with the sale of treasury bills worth N355.4 billion. This cam
Read More
Nigerian Customs NEWSNEWSLETTER
January 25, 20190363

Niger: NCS Intercepts N43.1 Million Worth of Tramadol, Penkidol

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The strike force unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it impounded a trailer load of Tramadol and Penkidol drugs worth N43.1 million a
Read More
National Water Resources Bill NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 18, 20200379

36 Governors Direct State AG to Review National Water Resources Bill

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governors of the 36 states of the federation have called on their Attorneys General to review the controversial National Water Resources Bill before they wo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.